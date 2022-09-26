Lagos impounds 150 motorcycles, arrests 10 for flouting ban

The Lagos State Environmental Enforcement and Special Offences Unit has impounded 150 motorcycles for violating traffic rules in the last one week. The unit’s spokesman, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, who stated this yesterday, added that 10 persons, including motorcyclists and passengers were also arrested and prosecuted for plying the BRT corridor. He stated that the motorcycles were impounded after a weeklong operation at Ogba, Apapa, “Trade Fair”, Elemoro, Ojodu and environs. The Lagos State government banned operation of commercial motorcyclists in parts of the state earlier in the year. Abdulraheem stated that there had been about 95 per cent compliance with the ban, but that the 150 motorcycles impounded were used to flout the order. “It has come to our notice that commercial motorcyclists have aggressively been returning to the restricted routes. “Any commercial motorcyclist caught will have his motorcycle crushed. Passengers and riders who are caught will be charged in court. “Ten commercial motorcyclists and passengers were arrested for riding on the restricted BRT corridor. “They were in court and were fined N50,000 each or serve three months at the Badagry Correctional Centre,” he stated. Abdulraheem reiterated that the unit would continue to enforce the ban to achieve orderliness on Lagos roads. “No amount of aggression or resistance by commercial motorcyclists can match our determination to create an enabling environment for every law-abiding Lagosian,’’ he added.

