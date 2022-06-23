News

Lagos inaugurates floating boat to tackle waterways’ emergencies

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Government has launched a ‘Floating Clinic Boat’ to tackle emergencies on the state’s waterways. New Telegraph gathered that the floating clinic, which is made of a Fiber Glass, Mono Hull Boat 200HP x 2 capacity, for inland waterways medical emergency and riverine communities medical outreach services is a brain child of the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) The initiative is part of efforts to increase access to prompt, qualitative and efficient health care services on the waterways and riverine communities across Lagos.

The Floating Clinic Boat is equipped with four medical observation beds, medium sterilization unit, o2 bottle, gauge, infusion stand, foldable stretcher and fully kitted first aid box. Speaking at the unveiling and inspection of the boat clinic, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said the clinic boat was compartmentalised into four sections including; the Wheel house (for captain and crew), observation room (for patients), Doctor’s office and Nurses station and reception. He added that it has marine safety equipment including life jackets, fire bucket, life buoy, life rat fire extinguisher and navigational lights, as well as navigational equipment like garmin ecomap, compass, VHF radio accessories and siren. Ogboye explained that the idea behind the Floating Clinic was to help provide first aid, medical emergency care and basic healthcare services at accident scenes on the inland waterways and riverine communities in Lagos State.

 

Our Reporters

News

How I became Miracle gov, by Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday said he got his “Miracle Governor” nickname during an encounter with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in Lagos. He stated that he had already lost hope of becoming governor before the encounter. Speaking in Yenagoa, while receiving Adeboye, who came […]
News

WHD: WHO seeks urgent action to preserve, protect human health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an urgent call for action to leaders and all people to preserve and protect health as well as mitigate the current climate crisis. The world body in a message on the 2022 World Health Day (WHD) commemorated globally on April 7, stated that the measure which is part […]
News

Poor, vulnerable Nigerians’ll continue to enjoy social safety nets, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that poor and vulnerable Nigerians would continue to enjoy social safety nets in his administration. Speaking at the virtual official presentation of the Country Review Report of Nigeria to the 31st Africa Peer Review Forum of the African Union, the President said the poor remained a top priority for protection […]

