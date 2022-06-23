Lagos inaugurates floating boat to tackle waterways’ emergencies

Lagos State Government has launched a ‘Floating Clinic Boat’ to tackle emergencies on the state’s waterways. New Telegraph gathered that the floating clinic, which is made of a Fiber Glass, Mono Hull Boat 200HP x 2 capacity, for inland waterways medical emergency and riverine communities medical outreach services is a brain child of the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) The initiative is part of efforts to increase access to prompt, qualitative and efficient health care services on the waterways and riverine communities across Lagos.

The Floating Clinic Boat is equipped with four medical observation beds, medium sterilization unit, o2 bottle, gauge, infusion stand, foldable stretcher and fully kitted first aid box. Speaking at the unveiling and inspection of the boat clinic, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said the clinic boat was compartmentalised into four sections including; the Wheel house (for captain and crew), observation room (for patients), Doctor’s office and Nurses station and reception. He added that it has marine safety equipment including life jackets, fire bucket, life buoy, life rat fire extinguisher and navigational lights, as well as navigational equipment like garmin ecomap, compass, VHF radio accessories and siren. Ogboye explained that the idea behind the Floating Clinic was to help provide first aid, medical emergency care and basic healthcare services at accident scenes on the inland waterways and riverine communities in Lagos State.

