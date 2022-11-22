Metro & Crime

Lagos increases price in Christmas sales of food items

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

The Lagos State Agricultural Supply Input (LAISA) has announced prices of rice and cooking oil it sells to members of the public in preparation for the yuletide season. This was revealed as General Manager of the agency, Bolaji Balogun told New Telegraph Correspondent in a telephone chat that a 50kg bag of rice, hitherto sold for N24, 000 will now sell for N37, 000

He explained that prices of rice and soya cooking oil have increased because they are also subject to prevailing market prices, adding that the price may either go up or be reduced.

He called on interested members of the public to proceed to the agency office at New Farm Service Oko-Oba Centre, Gengeto Bus stop, Abeokuta Road, Lagos, while also declaring that sale of rice and cooking oil will last beyond the festive periods, as LAISA is not limited by supply.

Recall that the agency had earlier in the month announced the sale for N24, 000 per 50 kg bag.

However, in a telephone chat with New Telegraph on Monday, GM Balogun added that, in view of general changes in market prices of commodities, the cooking oil (Soy Oil) will also has sell for N22, 800 per carton of 12 by 1 litre and N30,000 for 6 by 3 litre containers respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Olubadan designate
Metro & Crime

Olubadan seeks Pyrates support in checking menace of cultism

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

As the foremost and oldest university campus antirepressive and oppressive tendencies group, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) popularly known as the Pyrates Confraternity, has been called upon to engage in activities that would properly guide the present generation of youths on the proper ideas and ideals of similar associations.   The Olubadan of Ibadanland, […]
Metro & Crime

Report: NURTW suspends MC Oluomo indefinitely for inciting members, misconduct, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has suspended its Lagos chapter’s Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called Mc Oluomo, indefinitely over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body, the development of which may be connected to a protest staged by Mc Oluomo supporters during which they […]
Metro & Crime

I want to see change in medical sector before I die – Linda Ayade

Posted on Author Clement James,

METRO (pix: Linda Ayade) Wife of Cross River State Governor, Dr. Linda Ayade has regretted that Nigeria’s medical sector was fraught with uncertainties, saying she would like to see positive changes before she dies. Speaking on Thursday in Calabar while receiving the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, who led the state’s Director General, Primary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica