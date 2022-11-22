Lagos increases price in Christmas sales of food items

The Lagos State Agricultural Supply Input (LAISA) has announced prices of rice and cooking oil it sells to members of the public in preparation for the yuletide season. This was revealed as General Manager of the agency, Bolaji Balogun told New Telegraph Correspondent in a telephone chat that a 50kg bag of rice, hitherto sold for N24, 000 will now sell for N37, 000

He explained that prices of rice and soya cooking oil have increased because they are also subject to prevailing market prices, adding that the price may either go up or be reduced.

He called on interested members of the public to proceed to the agency office at New Farm Service Oko-Oba Centre, Gengeto Bus stop, Abeokuta Road, Lagos, while also declaring that sale of rice and cooking oil will last beyond the festive periods, as LAISA is not limited by supply.

Recall that the agency had earlier in the month announced the sale for N24, 000 per 50 kg bag.

However, in a telephone chat with New Telegraph on Monday, GM Balogun added that, in view of general changes in market prices of commodities, the cooking oil (Soy Oil) will also has sell for N22, 800 per carton of 12 by 1 litre and N30,000 for 6 by 3 litre containers respectively.

