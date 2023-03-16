News

Lagos indigenes endorse Rhodes-Vivour for governor

Prominent indigenes of Lagos State under the auspices of Eko Forum have endorsed the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, for Saturday’s election. This is coming as the forum used the platform to urge all Lagos indigenes and residents to vote for the Labour Party candidate whom it described as a proper ‘son of the soil.’ The position of Eko Forum is contained in a statement issued by its Chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Williams and General Secretary, Elder Olawale Ogundimu in Lagos on Tuesday. According to the duo, the decision to back Rhodes-Vivour was taken at the end of an extraordinary meeting of the forum held on Sunday. “Members of the Eko Forum from all the 20 local government areas as well as the 37 local council development areas met on Sunday in Lagos. “Members took the decision to support Rhodes-Vivour after carefully appraising the credentials of other candidates that have put themselves forward for election,” the statement reads in part.

