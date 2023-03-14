Lagos Indigenes Endorse Rhodes-Vivour For Governor

The prominent indigenes of Lagos State under the auspices of Eko Forum have endorsed the Governorship candidate, of the Labour Party (LP) Architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for March 18 election.

This is coming just as the forum used the platform to urge all Lagos indigenes and residents to vote for Rhodes-Vivour whom it described as a proper son of the soil.

The position of Eko Forum is contained in a statement issued by its Chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Williams and General Secretary, Elder Olawale Ogundimu in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the duo, the decision to back Rhodes-Vivour was taken at the end of an extraordinary meeting of the Forum held on Sunday.

“Members of the Eko Forum from all the 20 local governments as well as all the 37 local council development areas met on Sunday in Lagos.

“Members decided to support our Rhodes-Vivour after carefully appraising the credentials of all other candidates that have put themselves forward to be elected,” the statement reads.

According to the Forum, the governorship hopeful scored high in the various indices that were used for the appraisal of the various candidates.

The statement used indices such as educational attainment, youthfulness, pedigree, and ability to relate with issues affecting the state to arrive at such a decision.

While calling on Lagosians to discard the rumours making the rounds suggesting that Rhodes-Vivour-led Government would undermine the interest of Yoruba people.

“On behalf of the members of our Forum, we want to disabuse the minds of unsuspecting residents that the Igbo ethnic nationality will take over Lagos if Rhodes-Vivour.

“Igbos have been living with us in Lagos from time immemorial peacefully, we have intermarried and done a lot of things together for a long time. They never dragged the ownership of our land with us since and why will they do that now?

“This is cheap propaganda which I am appealing to our people not to fall for.” The forum stated.

