News

Lagos indigenes to Sanwo Olu: Develop other means of transportation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Prominent Lagos State indigenes have asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to develop without delay, other means of transportation, particularly waterways, to alleviate the hardship commuters are facing daily on the roads. The group, in a press statement signed by its spokesman, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, said Lagosians now face more hardships in commuting in Lagos metropolis. “People can hardly reach their destinations without spending a whole day on Lagos roads.” “Many business opportunities have been lost and a lot of people frustrated by their failure to meet appointments, to unending traffic hold-up on Lagos roads. “The stress on our roads is now becoming unbearable that it can trigger a mass revolution earlier than expected,” the statement emphasised. The indigenes noted that Lagos roads were now fast becoming inefficient in commuting Lagosians to their various destinations. “The closure of most roads by the authorities is becoming too rampant due to repair works which should not have been. Most Lagosians waste unnecessary economic hours commuting.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Trouble in Edo as APC ‘takes over’ Assembly, sacks Speaker

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The political crisis in Edo State assumed another dimension yesterday as 17 members of the state House of Assembly announced the impeachment of the Speaker, Frank Okiye. The members, who belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC), elected Mr. Victor Edoror, representing Esan Central constituency, as new speaker. Edoror was a former Deputy Speaker and […]
News

COVID-19 recoveries exceed 14,000 as NCDC confirms 595 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of new COVID-19 recoveries increased to its highest in four days as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 293 persons discharged on Thursday. A total of 14,292 people have now been discharged across the country. The NCDC also announced 595 new cases in 23 states and the federal capital territory […]
News

Delta: Education, road, health top N378.4bn 2021 Budget

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday presented a total of N378,484,397,889 as budget for 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly eswith education, health sectors and road infrastructure as priority projects. The N378 billion budget as presented by the governor, comprises a recurrent expenditure of N171,230,826,568, representing 45.24 per cent of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica