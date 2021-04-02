Lagos indigenes to Sanwo Olu: Develop other means of transportation

Prominent Lagos State indigenes have asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to develop without delay, other means of transportation, particularly waterways, to alleviate the hardship commuters are facing daily on the roads. The group, in a press statement signed by its spokesman, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, said Lagosians now face more hardships in commuting in Lagos metropolis. “People can hardly reach their destinations without spending a whole day on Lagos roads.” “Many business opportunities have been lost and a lot of people frustrated by their failure to meet appointments, to unending traffic hold-up on Lagos roads. “The stress on our roads is now becoming unbearable that it can trigger a mass revolution earlier than expected,” the statement emphasised. The indigenes noted that Lagos roads were now fast becoming inefficient in commuting Lagosians to their various destinations. “The closure of most roads by the authorities is becoming too rampant due to repair works which should not have been. Most Lagosians waste unnecessary economic hours commuting.”

