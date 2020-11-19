Lagos indigenes to Sanwo-Olu: Terminate Alpha-Beta contract to boost youth empowerment

A group, Prominent Lagos State indigenes (PLI) which parades Professor Abisogun Leigh, Major General Adekunle Martins, Prince Yomi Tokosi, and Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, among others yesterday told Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to terminate state’s contract on internally Generated Revenue (IGR) with Alpha-Beta Consulting, describing it as “a complete wastage.”

Besides, PLI lauded Sanwo-Olu’s mustered political will to repealed jumbo pension for past governors of the state and their deputies, saying the governor had etched his name in gold for “his bold move to cut down cost of governance in Lagos state and plug all necessary loopholes of wastages, Sanwo-Olu should terminate the Alpha Beta contract forthwith.”

At a meeting attended by Chief Lai Ajayi Bembe, Arc Nosiru Kekere Ekun, Major Kehinde Danmole rtd, Ms Denrele Adeniran Ogunsanya, Engr. Mutiu Gbajumo, Alhaji Muri Ashorobi, Dr. Ade Dosunmu, Engr. Lateef Onikoyi and Dr. Layi Ogunbambi, Odofin of Lagos, among others, the group in a statement jointly signed by Leigh, Martins, Tokosi and the convener, Onitiri, in Lagos yesterday expressed delight in the move by the state government to repeal the law. It reads: “In his bold move to cut down cost of governance in Lagos state and plug all necessary loopholes of wastages, Sanwo-Olu should terminate the Alpha Beta contract forthwith.

“The Alpha Beta contract is a complete wastage on the state’s internally Generated Revenue (IGR).” “The huge contract sum should be converted to provide necessary infrastructures in the state and also provide jobs for our restive youths. “This is a bold step to reduce the cost of governance in the state and thus free Lagos from unwarranted financial burden. “We urge the governor to immediately present a bill to the Lagos House of Assembly for the repeal of the Pension Act.

“Besides, the state has no business in amassing further loans. Such money freed from Alpha Beta contract can be converted to more profitable usage. “Our IGR and the Federal Revenue Allocations are more than enough to cater for the infrastructural needs of the people. “The long abandoned Lagos-Badagry Express road needs urgent attention. “This international road is an eyesore to the mega city of Lagos. We should also look more into reducing cost of governance and plugging all wastages.”

