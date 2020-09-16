Metro & Crime

Lagos installs cameras at Allen Junction, others

Traffic Radio gets traffic monitoring bikes

Lagos State government yesterday said that it had mounted secret cameras at all the newly completed junction improvement projects, especially the popular Allen Avenue junction, Ikeja. This was as the Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM acquired Live Updates Motorcycles for monitoring and dissemination of live traffic information across Lagos metropolis At the inauguration of the Traffic Radio motorcycles, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration remained committed to traffic management in the state.

Omotoso said that was why the junction improvement projects were carried out with the removal of roundabouts at Lekki, Ikotun, Maryland, and Allen Avenue. For seamless traffic law enforcement, the commissioner added that the government had also installed secret cameras at all the junctions, especially Allen Junction, to capture any motorist who flouted the traffic laws while using the roads.

He said the government would soon go beyond monitoring and giving live updates on traffic situation through motorcycles, to using technology to give accurate and factual accounts of the traffic situation. On his part, the General Manager, Traffic Radio, Mr. Tayo Akanle, said the pilot scheme of the Lagos Traffic Radio Live Updates Motorcycles was meant to enhance the operation of the radio station by allowing it to arrive timely at the particular incident spots towards providing on-the-spot live and accurate reports that would assist commuters make informed decisions.

He said: “The reports disseminated would now be more professional, comprehensive, real time and accurate, as it would be handled by trained journalists from the station. “The information will now be shared through the airwaves and on our ever increasing social media platforms for a wider reach. You will all agree with me that the speed and manoeuvering ability of these motorcycles would be apt for this operation, just as it is a clear departure from the past where our reporters arrive late at these incident spots thereby hindering the provision of live and accurate reports for commuters.” The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, said traffic management in Lagos State was beyond his agency.

Oduyoye added that the acquisition of the motorcycles would also avail LASTMA and other motorists with traffic information. According to him, Lagos deserves to be monitoring the traffic from the sky with acquisition of an aircraft designated to traffic monitoring and broadcast. That, he added, would help in addressing road congestion.

