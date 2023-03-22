News

Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (Litfc)

The Lagos International Trade Fair Complex located along Lagos- Badagry Expressway, a major gateway into Nigeria from the West African coast, was commissioned in 1976 as an international trade hub to cater to trade with countries along the west coast. It has a landed area of 322 hectares which comprises Parcels A and B. It is believed that the Lagos State Government will succeed in its efforts to secure the transfer of ownership of the LITFC alongside some other Federal Government assets lying waste with their negative environmental concerns in the nearest future.

The completion of the Lagos Blue Line is hoped would ease migration in and out of the Amuwo Odofin as the location of the complex. It is also predictable that the government of Lagos may also consider the LITFC as a future designation of the project site as a Free Zone High due to its potential to become a massive commercial hub for Nigeria and West Africa. Today, the complex host’s traders representing several trade factions including the Balogun Business Association, Auto Spare Parts And Machineries Dealers Association (ASPAMDA), and jewelers under the banner of the Association of Progressive Traders, etc.

The design of the complex emphasized exposition pavilions, a demonstration hall dedicated to the Federal Government Halls for state governments, and two others dedicated to Nigerian and international corporations. Other facilities within the complex are a recreation park and an artificial lake adjacent to the park, several chalets, a press centre, shopping stalls, and a festival square.

