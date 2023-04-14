Lagos introduces improved app for feedback

The Lagos State Government yesterday inaugurated the upgraded Lagos CitizensGate platform aimed at creating the feedback mechanism, as well as ensuring ease of doing business. Dr Aderemi Adebowale disclosed this at the interministerial launch of the application at Alausa, Ikeja. According to Adebowale, the CitizensGate 2.0 Platform is an application that interfaces with the citizens of Lagos State and is expected to take governance to the doorstep of residents irrespective of their social class for all-inclusive governance, while bringing governance closer to the governed. The Special Adviser said “It features an omnichannel solution that listens to citizens’ feedback such as complaints, enquires suggestions and compliments. “Some of those channels are its Website, Mobile app, WhatsApp and social media platforms, 767 toll-free lines, which is our non-emergency number. “The upgraded Lagos Citizens Gate 2.0 platform is tailored to offer Social benefits as Feedback Mechanism, Population Profiling, Captures Accurate Public Opinion, Tracking and Enforcing of Government Performances, Security/Community Policing, Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA), registration and verification, Access to day-to-day activities across Ministries, Department s and Agencies, MDAs
Related Articles
Nine terrorist suspects killed in failed Maiduguri attack – Army
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja At least nine suspected terrorists were killed by troops of the Nigerian Army, after a failed bid to infiltrate Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Tuesday. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement Wednesday, said operatives of the Nigeria Police, vigilante personnel, as […]
FG arraigns Lagos monarch, others over alleged forgery of Supreme Court judgement
The Federal Government Tuesday arraigned a Lagos State monarch, the Onikosi of Ikosi, Oba Alami Oloyede Onikosi and three others before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on charges bordering on forgery and falsification of a Supreme Court judgment as well as perjury. The others charged alongside the Lagos monarch are Muyideen Fabunmi, Alademehim […]
Sacked ministers: Publish yardstick of assessing your ministers, Chidoka tells Buhari
Ex-Aviation Minister Osita Chidioka has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to publish the yardstick he used in assessing his ministers that leading to the sacking of two of them. Buhari had last week sacked the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono and his Power counterpart Sale Mamman. The President said his […]