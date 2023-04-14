Lagos introduces improved app for feedback

The Lagos State Government yesterday inaugurated the upgraded Lagos CitizensGate platform aimed at creating the feedback mechanism, as well as ensuring ease of doing business. Dr Aderemi Adebowale disclosed this at the interministerial launch of the application at Alausa, Ikeja. According to Adebowale, the CitizensGate 2.0 Platform is an application that interfaces with the citizens of Lagos State and is expected to take governance to the doorstep of residents irrespective of their social class for all-inclusive governance, while bringing governance closer to the governed. The Special Adviser said “It features an omnichannel solution that listens to citizens’ feedback such as complaints, enquires suggestions and compliments. “Some of those channels are its Website, Mobile app, WhatsApp and social media platforms, 767 toll-free lines, which is our non-emergency number. “The upgraded Lagos Citizens Gate 2.0 platform is tailored to offer Social benefits as Feedback Mechanism, Population Profiling, Captures Accurate Public Opinion, Tracking and Enforcing of Government Performances, Security/Community Policing, Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA), registration and verification, Access to day-to-day activities across Ministries, Department s and Agencies, MDAs

