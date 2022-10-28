Lagos invites applicants for agric empowerment scheme

The Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture has invited suitably qualified candidates for placement into a one-month intensive training in poultry, piggery, aquaculture, vegetable value chains, e-agric and agribusiness. The agric ministry stated that the one month intensive training in different agric spheres was in line with its Lagos Agripreneurship Programme (LAP) conceptualised by Mr.Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, as an intervention programme aimed at creating jobs, alleviating poverty and ensuring food security through training and empowerment of women and youths in modern agricultural practices as agripreneurs. A press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture in the state, said the onemonth intensive training is expected to hold at the Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe, in the state. In addition, the Perm Sec also disclosed that the training was in line with the roles of the ministry of agriculture in the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of the state government, which include capacity building, wealth & employment generation, ensuring food security, among others. Also, the statement indicated that at the completion of training, participants would also undergo a minimum of three months internship and mentorship phase in their chosen value chains. Thereafter, successful participants will be linked to sources of finance for loan consideration. However, requirements to participate in the training include being unemployed, passion for agriculture, minimum of Senior Secondary School Certificate, satisfactory physical/health condition, and, age ranges between 18-35 years for men and 18-55 years for women. Applicants are required to visit the website of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture (https://agriculture. lagosstate.gov.ng/news/ admission-into-a-one-(1)- month-lapintensive- training) for further information, from 12th September, 2022 to commence the LAP application. Applicants should follow the online instructions on filling the registration form and upload required documents (LASRRA Card and Academic Credentials).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...