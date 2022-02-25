Lagos Island insists on COVID-19 vaccination, face masks

The Lagos Island Local Government Area has expressed plans to effect strict movement within Lagos Island for adherence to safety protocols of COVID-19 like the wearing of face masks, social distancing, vaccination, effective from 1st March, 2022.

This was disclosed yesterday in Lagos by the executive chairman of the local government, Prince Adetoyese Olusi, stressing that alleviating the impact of the COVID-19 crisis is vital to preventing poverty from deepening in the council and Nigeria in general.

Olusi also said his administration is also paying special attention to girl-child and school drop outs, adding that it has also launched the Eko Akete After School Graduate Development Initiative (Eko GRAD) in partnership with the EKO Institute.

He said, “The impact of COVID-19 has been most strongly felt in the commerce, service, and agriculture sectors. 79 percent of respondents reported that their households’ total income has decreased since mid-march 2020.

“It is based on the fact that I signed the Executive Order 03 Mass Vaccination and Mask Wearing in Lagos Island LGA. Indeed I launched advocacy on this while enforcement will start from the 1st of March 2022.”

A copy of the Executive Order No 3, made available to journalists indicated that the executive chairman signed it on January 13th 2022, and stated that the policy of the administration is to halt the spread of the disease by relying on the best available data and scientific-based public health measures, such as wearing of face mask, physical distancing, and other related precautions recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

According to the chairman, the local government COVID-19 response coordinator shall engage as appropriate with state officials, as well as business, union and other community leaders, regarding mask-wearing and other public health measures, with the goal of maximizing public compliance,

He added that there will be an establishment of the LGA workforce with membership to consist of the council manager, Medical Officer of Health (MOH), the chief of staff, chairman of the National Union of Local government Employees (NULGE), special advisers on Internal affairs and the head of Environment.

The chairman used the opportunity to also acquaint the media with some of his activities, stressing that his administration has mapped out strategy on advocating on ending violence against women and children, financial inclusion and transformative sustainability and inclusive governance.

“Special attention is given to promoting and implementing a zero-tolerance policy to sexual violence and other gender-based abuses, especially those rooted to obnoxious cultural traditions, and multiple challenges faced by aging women,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...