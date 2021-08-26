Lagos issues flood alert for Ajegunle, Ijora, Makoko residents

Following the intense rainfall prediction and the possible release of water from the Oyan Dam by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority, the Lagos State government has warned residents of flood-prone areas to temporarily vacate their homes and offices to avert destruction of life and property.

The government appealed to residents and those working in low-lying areas and river banks like Agiliti, Ajegunle, Isheri North, Owode, Iwaya, Makoko, Badia, Ijora, Isaalu, Pota and Shibiri to be on the alert and consider temporary relocation to higher ground whenever the water is released from Oyan Dam. Briefing journalists on the updates on the 2021 Seasonal Rainfall Pattern Prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Ni- Met), the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said the peculiarity of the state as a coastal state and its strategic position as the economic hub of the nation had made it expedient to disseminate crucial and timely information on the 2021 rainfall prediction. Bello said: “As predicted by NIMET, the state will experience normal rainfall of between 238-261 days this year, while the maximum annual rainfall for 2021 is predicted to be 1,747mm. Due to the pro- active measures we put in place when Lagos witnessed a downpour of over eight hours on July 16 by the next morning which was some 10 hours after the rain subsided, all flash floods which had submerged many homes and vehicles, especially in Marina, had disappeared thus vindicating our stand.” To effectively contain flooding in the state, he said the government is determined to maintain the synergy and partnership with Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority.

