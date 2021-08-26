News

Lagos issues flood alert for Ajegunle, Ijora, Makoko residents

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Following the intense rainfall prediction and the possible release of water from the Oyan Dam by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority, the Lagos State government has warned residents of flood-prone areas to temporarily vacate their homes and offices to avert destruction of life and property.

The government appealed to residents and those working in low-lying areas and river banks like Agiliti, Ajegunle, Isheri North, Owode, Iwaya, Makoko, Badia, Ijora, Isaalu, Pota and Shibiri to be on the alert and consider temporary relocation to higher ground whenever the water is released from Oyan Dam. Briefing journalists on the updates on the 2021 Seasonal Rainfall Pattern Prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Ni- Met), the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said the peculiarity of the state as a coastal state and its strategic position as the economic hub of the nation had made it expedient to disseminate crucial and timely information on the 2021 rainfall prediction. Bello said: “As predicted by NIMET, the state will experience normal rainfall of between 238-261 days this year, while the maximum annual rainfall for 2021 is predicted to be 1,747mm. Due to the pro- active measures we put in place when Lagos witnessed a downpour of over eight hours on July 16 by the next morning which was some 10 hours after the rain subsided, all flash floods which had submerged many homes and vehicles, especially in Marina, had disappeared thus vindicating our stand.” To effectively contain flooding in the state, he said the government is determined to maintain the synergy and partnership with Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sule signs N115.7bn 2021 Nasarawa budget into law

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N115. 7 billion into law. The document showed that N53.8 billion, representing 46.55 per cent, was earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N54.8 billion representing N47.3 billion, was earmarked for capital expenditure while N7.01 billion was alered located for a consolidated revenue fund. […]
News

Offa bank robbery: Police killed 6 in my presence to coerce me to admit crime –Suspect

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

One of the suspects in the April 5, 2018 Offa bank robbery, Azeez Salawu, yesterday told the court in Ilorin, Kwara State, how six suspects were killed in his presence by the policemen in Abuja. He said the policemen interrogating him did that purposely to coerce him to admit his alleged participation in the bank […]
News Top Stories

Elections: INEC frets over violence threat

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…to parley parties, campaign councils on Edo, Ondo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concerns over threats of violence in the electioneering in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. To this effect, the commission said it would summon emergency meeting with the political parties participating in the elections and their candidates as well […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica