Lagos Judges hit 70 as Sanwo-Olu swears-in 14 new high judges

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, swore-in 14 new judges, saying with a total 70 judges in the state, the workload on each judge would reduce and boost effective justice delivery.

The names of the newly sworn in Judges: Justice Olubusola Adeyemi Okunuga, Justice Adenrera Olayinka Adeyemi, Justice Olufolake Olufolasade Oshin, Justice Oluwatoyin Atinuke Odusanya, Justice Olumuyiwa Oluseun Martin’s and Justice Ariyike Mutiat Ipaye- Nwachukwu.

Justice Babatunde Oladapo Kalaro, Justice Omolade Jadesola Awope, Justice Akinkunmi Olusegun Idowu, Justice Olalekan Ayodeji Oresanya, Justice Mujibat Iyabode Oshodi, Justice Ismail Olalekan Ijelu, Justice Mosunmola Muyibat Balogun and Justice Mathias Oluwole Dawodu were also part of the newly sworn in judges.

Speaking swearing-in the new judges at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to speedy justice delivery in the state. He affirmed the state government to ensure speedy dispensation of Justice for every Lagosian irrespective of the status and other differences.

The governor said: “Judges who take their work seriously can do a lot to rebuild the confidence of citizens in the systems and institutions of our nation.

“A properly functioning judicial system will also go a long way in nurturing an environment that enables business and investment, and by extension, economic growth, and prosperity. When society prospers, there is less room for poverty to drive people to crime and criminality.”

