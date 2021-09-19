News Top Stories

Lagos judicial panel suspends sitting till further notice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Lagos judicial panel suspends sitting till further notice

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters will suspend its sitting until further notice, after Saturday’s session. Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi, announced this at the resumed sitting of the panel.

 

She said: “There are two reports that we are expected to work on; we are not close enough to any of them. We cannot continue with the sitting and end the assignment without concluding.

 

So, we will not be sitting from today (Saturday). “We have to collate and evaluate petitions already heard so as to make findings and recommendations, even on the Lekki shooting.

 

But as soon as we find ourselves in a comfortable situation, we will send hearing notices for cases that have been listed. “Please bear with us, we cannot speculate on any further extension. We have to work towards completing the assignment as early as we can.

 

She continued: “This is without any prejudice to us coming back to conclude on part-heard cases. Dates will be communicated to petitioners who have petitions pending.”

 

Following the announcement, the panel went on to hear and conclude the cross-examination of a pathologist, Professor John Obafunwa, and one of the EndSARS coordinators, Serah Ibrahim.

 

Both witnesses were discharged after they concluded their testimonies. Following the extension of its tenure by another three months, the panel is expected to conclude its sitting by October 19.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

British boy wakes from nearly year-long coma unaware of COVID pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

    A British teenager is slowly emerging from a coma nearly a year after being hit by a car, and he has no knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic even though he has caught the virus twice. Joseph Flavill, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was hit by the car in the central […]
News

After sex romp: You know about my client’s car theft, man tells prostitute

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 30-year-old man, Francis Chukwu, has accused a 25-year-old prostitute, Stella, of orchestrating with him and two others to steal her client’s car moment after engaging in a sex romp with him. According to Chukwu, it was Stella that came up with the idea to steal her client’s car. When her client, John Simon, discovered […]
News

France minister visits Nigeria for new partnership

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

France minister in charge of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, Franck Riester, is expected to be in Nigeria this week and set in motion the European country’s move to build a new trade partnership with the West African country.   According to a statement from the French Embassy in Nigeria,   “Franck Riester is visiting Nigeria […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica