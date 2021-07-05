Law

Lagos judiciary receives Osborne complex as replacement for burnt court

Lagos State Government has handed over a new temporary court complex at Osborne to the Judiciary to replace the burnt Igbosere High Court.

 

The handing over of the complex was in fulfillment of Governor Sanwo-olu’s promise of relocating the Igbosere High Court which was burnt in October 2020 during the EndSARS protest to a property located in Ikoyi.

 

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onignanjo (SAN) said the court complex is a temporary relocation while awaiting the rebuilding of the burnt Igbosere High Court Complex into a modern and sophisticated Courthouse.

 

He added that the temporary Court complex consists of 8 court rooms with equal number of Judges’ Chambers, Secretary’s office, Registrar’s office, General office for administrative staff, restrooms on each floor, Canteen, litigants’ room and an office for the Chief Judge.

 

Onigbanjo further noted that the new temporary court complex is equipped with the latest technology to enhance digital recording of Court proceedings.

 

He said: “In fulfillment of Sanwo-olu’s administration promise on the digitalization of court rooms in Lagos State, the temporary Courthouse is equipped with up-to-date technology”. While handing over the court complex, the Attorney-General implored the Judiciary to make maximum use of the facility for the benefit of residents of Lagos State.

 

Receiving the new temporary court complex, Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, appreciated the efforts of Governor Sanwo-Olu for his timely response to the challenges posed by the burning of Igbosere High Court.

 

He added that this temporary arrangement will ease the trauma experienced by the Judiciary after the Igbosere High Court got burnt during the EndSARS protest in October 2020.

