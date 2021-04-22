Metro & Crime

Lagos judiciary workers ‘partially’ suspend strike, courts to sit 3 days a week

The Lagos Chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has partially called off the 16-day strike after a meeting with stakeholders and having 70 percent of their demands met.

The Union, through its Chairman, Comrade Asiwaju Shobowale Kehinde, disclosed that there will be ‘partial’ resumption, as their auxiliary demands are being speedily looked into and results are manifesting.

The Chairman, in a statement, said that the Union had many interactions on the strike situations with fellow state chairmen, especially from Southwest, Southeast and South South region.

Comrade Kehinde noted that it was only the Lagos State government that had shown concern and seriousness with listening ears to the JUSUN struggle.

According to him: “The Lagos JUSUN had four meetings with government officials especially, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu himself, the Chief Justice Kazeem Alogba, Ademokoya Oluwashina representing the Task Force and others stakeholders.

“From my position and privileges as JUSUN Chairman Lagos, We are indeed lucky. Even the national leadership hasn’t made significant progress as Lagos JUSUN has at the moment.”

