Lagos launches 300 mini-buses to replace bikes, tricycles

Driving against traffic now attracts three-year jail term, says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday consolidated plans by his administration to ban motorcycles and tricycles in Lagos State with the launch of 300 First and Last Mile (FLM) mini-buses. Sanwo-Olu, who said that his administration would soon completely ban motorcycles otherwise called Okada and tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEP/Marwa, disclosed that henceforth, anyone caught driving against traffic, especially the repeated offenders, would risk three years’ imprisonment. The governor said that he planned to unveil 5,000 buses to fill the gap created by transportation challenges in the areas where motorcycles were prohibited. He added that the 300 buses to be deployed to various parts of the state were meant to test the policy.

Speaking at the launch of the buses at the Ikeja State House, Sanwo-Olu said it was part of his audacious move to implement integrated multi-modal transport system. According to him, Lagosians will soon begin to feel the impact of his administration’s giant strides in the transportation sector.

The governor said that enforcement of the traffic law would be taken with the seri-ousness it deserved to ensure full implementation of the transportation policy. He said anyone caught driving against traffic (one way), especially the repeated offenders, would be imprisoned for three years. Sanwo-Olu added that the FLM bus scheme was part of his administration’s overall transport system meant to give Lagosians living in the hinterland relief in accessing the main transport corridors through a safe means. According to him, the bus scheme will surely make the whole passenger transport chain as seamless, fast and comfortable as possible.

On his part, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the state transportation requirements were driven by the state Strategic Transport Master Plan prepared by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA). He added that the Ministry of Transportation owned the plan and ensured that policies supporting the Traffic Management and Transportation would help to deepen the implementation of the STMP. Oladeinde said the administration had helped shape policies and initiatives which further gave choices to Lagosians. On her part, the LAMATA Managing Director, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said the FLM bus scheme was an innovative transport option expected to give commuters in communities outside the main transit corridor a wider berth in accessing transport routes.

She said: “These buses will connect community routes to the major BRT bus stops, bus terminals, ferry terminals as well as train stations.” According to her, 286 routes have been identified as FLM routes and have been designed to be around 5km but always ensuring that connectivity is achieved for intermodal transportation. The implementation of the FLM, Akinajo said, followed painstaking steps which involved stakeholders’ engagement to get everyone involved and obtain their buy in. She added: “I am happy to report that the main transport unions – National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) – have been involved and incorporated under the FLM bus scheme. “For ease of operation of the scheme, the state has been delineated into eight zones. The zones are Zone 1: Ikeja and Ketu; Zone 2: Oshodi, Mushin, and Surulere; Zone 3: Berger, Yaba and Oyingbo; Zone 4: Lagos Island, Ajah and Ibeju Lekki; Zone 5: Iyana-Ipaja and Agege; Zone 6: Mile 2, Iyana-Iba and Ajeromi; Zone 7: Ikorodu; Zone 8: Epe and Badagry. Immediately after the launch, operations shall commence in zones 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 which represent the first phase of the bus scheme.” According to her, the FLM scheme will be run by private operators who will work with the state.

Like this: Like Loading...