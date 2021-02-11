News

Lagos launches Bees Club, tackles pollution

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Disturbed by growing environmental degradation and indiscriminate waste disposal in the state, the Lagos State government yesterday commenced an aggressive plan to tackle pollution, indiscriminate dumping and other environmental challenges in the state.

This, it said it would harmonise environmentbased clubs in schools across the state by rebranding them Environmental Bees Club while also launching a nonexaminable standardised training manual for use in schools by already trained club handlers with adequate knowledge on trending environmental issues. Speaking at the launch of Environmental Bees Club and Training Manuals for schools in the state, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ibijoke, said the environment had more issues with humanity’s footprint almost everywhere with changes in natural world having greater consequences such as climate change, famine, pollution of all form as well as illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse which dogged the state.

She, however, expressed optimisms that environmental education efforts which were being designed to develop environmentally conscious public would help to inspire individuals a sense of personal responsibility for the care of the environment through knowledge acquisition, attitudinal change and development of individuals capable of taking actions on environmental issues toward achieving sustainable environment.

Ibijoke said: “Today, the environment has more issues with humanity’s footprint almost everywhere with changes in natural world having greater consequences such as climate change, famine, pollution of all forms, as well as illegal and indiscriminate dumpingof refusewhichstaresusin the face daily. “Years back, children enjoy the privileges and experience the freedom of relating with the environment through outdoor play and natures activities such as sand castle building, butterfly colour matching in gardens, making of paper boats, tadpole collection and fingerlings fishing. Through these activities, values, love, appreciation of nature’s endowment and development of environmentally friendly lifestyles are encouraged.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: INEC mulls additional voting units

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering the creation of additional polling units for general convenience of voters in the country ahead of 2023 elections.   Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, stated this yesterday at the technical session on the amendment of Electoral Act held by the Joint National Assembly Committee on […]
News

Water scarcity hits Ebonyi as bag costs N220

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

In Ebonyi State, the popular Aqua Rapha drinking water has hit N220 per bag as a sachet now cost N20. of Aqua Rapha which was originally sold for N150 and N10 per sachet before the prices jumped last two weeks had made the essential drinking water exclusive for the rich. The Aqua Rapha drinking spring […]
News

Corruption: Match your words with action, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that some officials of his administration were corrupt, but to match his words with action by immediately charging those already indicted to court.   Buhari had said over the weekend that some appointed government officials had abused the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica