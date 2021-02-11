Lagos launches Bees Club, tackles pollution

Disturbed by growing environmental degradation and indiscriminate waste disposal in the state, the Lagos State government yesterday commenced an aggressive plan to tackle pollution, indiscriminate dumping and other environmental challenges in the state.

This, it said it would harmonise environmentbased clubs in schools across the state by rebranding them Environmental Bees Club while also launching a nonexaminable standardised training manual for use in schools by already trained club handlers with adequate knowledge on trending environmental issues. Speaking at the launch of Environmental Bees Club and Training Manuals for schools in the state, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ibijoke, said the environment had more issues with humanity’s footprint almost everywhere with changes in natural world having greater consequences such as climate change, famine, pollution of all form as well as illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse which dogged the state.

She, however, expressed optimisms that environmental education efforts which were being designed to develop environmentally conscious public would help to inspire individuals a sense of personal responsibility for the care of the environment through knowledge acquisition, attitudinal change and development of individuals capable of taking actions on environmental issues toward achieving sustainable environment.

Ibijoke said: “Today, the environment has more issues with humanity’s footprint almost everywhere with changes in natural world having greater consequences such as climate change, famine, pollution of all forms, as well as illegal and indiscriminate dumpingof refusewhichstaresusin the face daily. “Years back, children enjoy the privileges and experience the freedom of relating with the environment through outdoor play and natures activities such as sand castle building, butterfly colour matching in gardens, making of paper boats, tadpole collection and fingerlings fishing. Through these activities, values, love, appreciation of nature’s endowment and development of environmentally friendly lifestyles are encouraged.”

Like this: Like Loading...