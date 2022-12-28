News

Lagos lawmaker, Akande, empowers 300 Constituents

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ojo Constituency 1, Hon. Victor Olusegun Akande, has empowered 300 constituents with different equipment and cash. Speaking at the presentation of the empowerment equipment at Ojo Town Hall, Akande said is to show appreciation to the people for their support in the last seven years.

Akande presented sewing machines, shoemaking machines, generators, pumping machines, hairdyers, grinding machines, popcorn machines, welding machines, sealing machines, clippers and cash ranging from N200,000 to N300,000 to the beneficiaries. He said: “This is a thank you give and an empowerment for my people because it is not about giving them money alone or giving them something during the Christmas but it is about empowering them so that they can fight poverty. “And this is a sign of fighting poverty and by the grace God, about 300 of them are being empowered today and they will use it to better their lives. “We equally have cash of N200,000, N100,000, N500,000 and N30,000. We have sewing machines, grinding machines, popcorn machines, clippers and generators and so many of them, about 12 items.”

Akande said the beneficiaries were selected by the party, community leaders and religious bodies within the Constituency. “It is not about the party alone because leaders from the areas selected people from their communities. So, I’m representing everybody and the beneficiaries are widespread. “This is who I am and I’m p e o p l e oriented. I always try to see what I can do for me to alleviate the poverty level within my Constituency. It is not about me alone, people put me there to go and represent them and the best thing is to find a way to make sure that they enjoy the benefits of democracy.”

 

Our Reporters

