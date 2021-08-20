Metro & Crime

Lagos lawmaker begs parent to join war against drug abuse

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Disturbedbytheincreasing rate of substance abuse among youths in the state, the Lagos State government is set to jail perpetrators and their parents as the House of Assembly is currently working on a law to ensure stringent sanctions on anyone who indulges in drug abuse.

The Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Wasiu Eshilokun Sanni, who disclosed this also appealed to parents to help the government’swar againstdrugabuse byensuring that they prevent their children or wards from indulging in vices that may truncate their future ambition.

Speaking at the Constituency Stakeholders Forum he organised at the Lagos Island Local Government Secretariat at Adeniji Adele, the Deputy Speaker, who described drug abuse as destiny destroyer and a major threat to nation building, said that was the reason the House of Assembly has risen against the vice by coming up with a law which makes anyone caught indulging in the vice as well as their parents culpableandmayuponprosecution be sentenced to jail

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Defilement: Appeal Court upholds 60-year prison sentence of Chrisland supervisor

Posted on Author John Chikezie

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos Monday dismissed the suit challenging the 60-year sentence of  Adegboyega Adenekan, a former Supervisor of the Chrisland School convicted of defiling a two years and 11-months old pupil.   Delivering the judgment on the appeal, the three-man panel, led by Justice Mohammad Garba, unanimously affirmed the judgment […]
Metro & Crime News

How we curbed insecurity in Southeast –IGP

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Juliana Francis   The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has revealed how he and his men worked night and day in order to restore peace in the Southeast. According to the IGP, the relative peace in that region of Nigeria wouldn’t have been achieved if not for intelligence driven efforts.  He stated […]
Metro & Crime

Imo jail-break: Fleeing inmate steals SIM card in Lagos, rearrested

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Police in Lagos State have rearrested a 34-year-old man, Oyemachi Maduabuchi, who reportedly escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centre, Imo State. The suspect, it was learnt who fled from Owerri on April 5, moved to his village, Fegge in Onitsha, Anambra State, to meet his mother who later linked him up with his elder […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica