Lagos lawmaker begs parent to join war against drug abuse

Disturbedbytheincreasing rate of substance abuse among youths in the state, the Lagos State government is set to jail perpetrators and their parents as the House of Assembly is currently working on a law to ensure stringent sanctions on anyone who indulges in drug abuse.

The Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Wasiu Eshilokun Sanni, who disclosed this also appealed to parents to help the government’swar againstdrugabuse byensuring that they prevent their children or wards from indulging in vices that may truncate their future ambition.

Speaking at the Constituency Stakeholders Forum he organised at the Lagos Island Local Government Secretariat at Adeniji Adele, the Deputy Speaker, who described drug abuse as destiny destroyer and a major threat to nation building, said that was the reason the House of Assembly has risen against the vice by coming up with a law which makes anyone caught indulging in the vice as well as their parents culpableandmayuponprosecution be sentenced to jail

