Lagos lawmaker, Olawale, slumps dies at APC campaign flag-off in Jos

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Mushin Constituency II, Sobur Olayiwola Olawale has slumped and died in Jos, Plateau State. The lawmaker, who has the nickname ‘Omititi’, was in Jos to attend the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign flag- off for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He was said to have died on his way back to Lagos, but still within Jos. The late Olawale was born in 1964. Honourable Femi Saheed, representing Kosofe Constituency II has confirmed the sudden death of Olawale, but the Assembly is yet to issue an official statement. His death has thrown the State House of Assembly into mourning. Omititi is survived by a wife and three children.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...