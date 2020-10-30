Lagos lawmaker recants, says I didn’t keep palliatives for birthday

…as Ayangbure, others push for youth empowerment

In a bid to reshape the socio-economic life of Ikorodu area of Lagos State, stakeholders in the town yesterday pushed for improved public utilities and infrastructure in the 2021 appropriation bill of the state. This is as the Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, refuted reports that he concealed some COVID-19 palliatives in his house to be shared on his birthday. However, hundreds of Ikorodu North, South and Central residents, who stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting organised by Agunbiade for his constituents, also passed a vote-of-confidence in the lawmaker.

Describing looting and destruction of his house in Ikorodu as the handiwork of his political detractors bent on bringing his name to disrepute, the Majority Leader faulted reports that he kept palliative materials in his house, stating that his empowerment materials ahead of his birthday were mistaken for COVID-19 materials. He said: “Let it be noted that at the peak of COVID- 19 pandemic, I personally distributed palliatives to my constituents more than three times at my personal expense. “My enemies were sponsoring different media attacks saying that they found palliatives in my house, but it is not true.

“They looted a store around my area where I keep foodstuffs for empowerment not my house. Majority of the looted stuffs were bought from my personal expense. “God knows I do not deserve the treatment meted on me by the perpetrators of this politically motivated attack and their sponsors, but I seek solace in God. Speaking at the event, the Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, who was represented by Sir Ayodele Elesho, said there is need to rehabilitate some roads in the city, stating that there was the need for decongestion of some roads in Ikorodu. While calling for the empowerment of youths in the area to reduce unemployment, the monarch canvassed coordination among youths, stating that the absence of leadership among them during the #EndSARS protests created a vacuum in their agitation.

