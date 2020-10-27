News

Lagos lawmakers push for state police

Following carnage arising from #End- SARS protests against police brutality, the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday set up an ad hoc Committee to ascertain the level of damage with a view to giving recommendations to government. Besides, the House called on President Muhammadu Buhari to fast track plans for the creation of state police, urging theNational Assembly to include state police in the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution. Members of the Committee yesterday included Deputy Speaker, Hon. Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, Hon. Rotimi Olowo, Hon. Ajani Owolabi, Hon. Ganiyu Okanlawon, Hon. Victor Akande, Hon. Rasheed Makinde, Hon. Ibrahim Layode and Hon. Akeem Shokunle.

The House had embarked on inspection tours of scenes of the carnage which included the Lagos High Court, BRT Oyingbo Terminal, Fagba, Isokoko and Pen Cinema Police Stations, Oba Akiolu Palace, City Hall and Public Works Corporation. While debating on the issue, members, however, took turns to condemn the carnage and deaths that occurred as a fall out of the protests. Speaker Mudashiru Obasa in his speech said “the events that have taken over our state and by extension Nigeria within the past two weeks regarding the #End- SARS protests and its aftermath are such that call for concerns in their entirety.” Obasa went on: “You will recall that this House of Assembly was the first in the nation to identify with the cause of the youths asking for an end to police brutality in the nation.

We unanimously threw our weight behind their movement by even coming up with lofty resolutions that were meant to readily address their agitations. “It is regrettable, however, to learn that the peaceful protest was not only hijacked by unpatriotic elements who don’t mean well for the populace, but also brutally ended with the use of force that took place at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20. The single incident has reportedly led to loss of lives and belongings, while some are also wounded.

“While I may not say much about the Lekki Toll Gate as investigation to the event is ongoing, its aftermath, however, which has brought about wanton destruction of both private and government property, enterprises, arson and looting all over the country, particularly in our dear state, is pathetic.

