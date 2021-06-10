rotimi amaechi ameachi
Lagos-lbadan railway ready for commissioning today – Amaechi

…as FG honours Tinubu, Fashola

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday said that the Lagos-Ibadan railway project was ready for commissioning today by President Muhammadu Buhari. This was as he urged the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to buy off buildings close to the Apapa train station to increase the parking space at the terminal. Speaking to journalists at Apapa during the final inspection of the Lagos- Ibadan railway, Amaechi, who was later joined by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, expressed satisfaction at the quality of work done by the contractor, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari, would formally commission the Lagos-Ibadan railway line today. Meanwhile, the federal government has named three of the railway stations after past governors of Lagos State, as a means of appreciation for their contributions towards national development and also the development of the state.

The Ebute Metta station was named after Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, Apapa railway station after Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while the Agege station was dedicated in honour of Babatunde Fashola. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu governed Lagos for eight years, spanning 1999 and 2007 and handed over to Babatunde Fashola, who also governed for eight years and left office as governor in 2015.

A final inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project by the Minister of Transportation yesterday revealed that the project was now ready for the occasion However, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation was still on site putting finishing touches on some of the stations visited. Speaking during the tour, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge rail project was an opportunity for the Federal Government to provide an inter-modal transportation system to the people.

