Lagos Leather Fair to hold digital exhibition

Flora Onwudiwe

The Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) Digital will be presenting a virtual space dedicated to promoting 24 of Africa’s top leather designers on Thursday November 19, 2020.
The YD Agency, in a release, said that the founder of LLF, Mrs. Femi Oyelabi will  be showcasing  a capsule collection for the perusal of fashion retailers and interested buyers, themed, ‘Re-defining the narrative’.
Mrs. Oyelabi said: “The virtual fair will be live at exactly 10 am throughout the four-day event, and it will allow retailers and interested buyers, the opportunity to connect with the designers in real-time and hopefully establish a long-term relationship.”
According to her, LLF Digital will feature live conversations and master classes with many different industry experts.
“They will discuss subjects ranging from sustainability to product design to the power of storytelling to the Made-in-Africa stereotype.
“The event will also feature 15-minute practical sessions, designed to inspire creative styling, provide tips on leveraging technology in the fashion industry and creating impeccable leather products,” she explained.
She added that, the Fair would be teaching the fundamentals of leather design and production through a series of well-structured and detailed workshops with a segment, tackling current socio-economic issues that stand as obstacles in the Nigerian leather industry through insightful conversations.

 

Reporter

