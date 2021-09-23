Lagos LG congresses: APC Appeal Committee receives zero petitions, extends deadline

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Congresses Appeal Committee for Lagos State has said that it is yet to receive petitions from aggrieved interests in the party on the conduct of the September 4 LG congresses held across the 245 wards of the 20 local governments in the state.

Addressing stakeholders of the party and newsmen at a press conference at the party secretariat on Thursday in Lagos, the Committee Chairman, Hon Ibrahim Akaje, said the committee has the mandate to arbitrate between petitioners and officials of the party saddled with the conduct of the APC local government areas congresses.

Akaje, who is the head of the five-man committee of the party in the state, said the APC remains the most reliable and viable political party that will entrench democracy in the country.

While announcing that the window for the submission is still open till Saturday, September 25, he said the committee will be on the ground during the stipulated dates to receive petitions, if any, from aggrieved members.

He said: “So far, the Committee is yet to receive any petition. It is incumbent, at this juncture, to appeal to all petitioners to feel free, without any hindrance in presenting their grievances before the committee.

“All we demand is that all those with genuine complaints should be decorous in their presentations.”

The committee chairman, who incidentally served in a similar position during the ward congresses appeal in the state, said the LG committee will be impartial and dispense justice to all in accordance with the extant law, rules and guidelines provided in the APC Constitution and status.

The meeting had in attendance members of the committee, stakeholders in the state chapter of the party and members of the outgoing caretaker committee of the APC in the state including the Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun and Publicity Secretary, Hon. Seye Oladejo, among others.

