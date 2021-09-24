Lagos LG congresses: APC appeal panel receives zero petition, extends deadline

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Congresses Appeal Committee for Lagos State has said it has yet to receive any petitions from aggrieved persons over the conduct of the September 4 LG congresses held across the 245 wards of the 20 local governments in the state.

Addressing stakeholders and newsmen at a press conference at the party secretariat on Thursday, the committee chairman, Ibrahim Akaje, said they had the mandate to attend any petitions over the conduct of the congresses. While announcing that the window for the submission is still open till Saturday, he said the committee will be on the ground during the stipulated dates to receive petitions, if any, from aggrieved members. Akaje said, “So far, the Committee is yet to receive any petition.

It is incumbent at this juncture to appeal to all petitioners to feel free, without any hindrance in presenting their grievances before the committee. “All we demand is that all those with genuine complaints should be decorous in their presentations.”

