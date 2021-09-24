News

Lagos LG congresses: APC appeal panel receives zero petition, extends deadline

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Congresses Appeal Committee for Lagos State has said it has yet to receive any petitions from aggrieved persons over the conduct of the September 4 LG congresses held across the 245 wards of the 20 local governments in the state.

Addressing stakeholders and newsmen at a press conference at the party secretariat on Thursday, the committee chairman, Ibrahim Akaje, said they had the mandate to attend any petitions over the conduct of the congresses. While announcing that the window for the submission is still open till Saturday, he said the committee will be on the ground during the stipulated dates to receive petitions, if any, from aggrieved members. Akaje said, “So far, the Committee is yet to receive any petition.

It is incumbent at this juncture to appeal to all petitioners to feel free, without any hindrance in presenting their grievances before the committee. “All we demand is that all those with genuine complaints should be decorous in their presentations.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: Diri promises to build 3 technical colleges

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

As part of celebration of the 60th Independence of the country and the 24th anniversary of creation of Bayelsa State, the state Governor, Douye Diri, has pledged that his Prosperity Government will establish three new technical colleges and upgrade existing structures in schools to bolster technical and vocational education development in the state. The governor, […]
News

Akinyele killings: Hunters arrest 1 suspect with 7 white handkerchiefs, dangerous weapons

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Some local hunters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Sunday arrested one person, said to have confessed to the killing of eight persons, suspected to be in connection with incessant ritual killings in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.       New Telegraph learnt that seven white handkerchiefs and some dangerous weapons, […]
News

NAFDAC to trace, monitor COVID-19 vaccines, reactions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said the COVID-19 vaccines once available in the country, would be traced and monitored to safeguard the lives of Nigerians. Director General NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the disclosure at the Agency’s 2019/2020 Staff Recognition Awards and Sent Forth for Retirees,’ held yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica