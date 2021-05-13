Lagos LG poll: 1, 385 jostle for APC tickets, screening begins Saturday

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set for the screening of 1,385 aspirants jostling for the party’s chairmanship and councillorship seats in the forthcoming council elections. The state’s Secretary of the party, Mr. Lanre Ogunyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos, where he said 332 chairmanship and 1,053 councillorship aspirants were to be screened across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state. The statement reads: “With the end of sales and submission of forms by aspirants of the APC Lagos state, the party is set to commence its screening exercise on May 15. “The exercise will hold at the state secretar iat of the party for chairmanship aspirants and local government party offices for councillorship aspirants. “332 chairmanship aspirants are expected to be screened, while 1,053 councillorship aspirants will undergo the screening exercise across the state.”
