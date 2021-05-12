Lagos LG polls: APC inaugurates elections screening, appeal committees

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday inaugurated its screening and appeal committees towards the forthcoming local government elections in the state in July. Speaking at the inauguration, which took place yesterday at the party’s state secretariat in Lagos; Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Tunde Balogun, expressed delight at the quality of the membership of the committees, stating that they were eminent Nigerians across various sectors. The APC chairman admonished members of the committee to deliver on their assignments with diligence and integrity to ensure the emergence of credible flag-bearers for the party in the elections.

He commended the aspirants for the tremendous response to serve at the grassroots as underscored by a total of 250 chairmanship and 800 councillorship aspirants. In his acceptance speech, Chairman of the screening committee, Prof. Abayomi Durosinmi Etti, expressed delight at his invitation to serve and contribute to the growth of democracy in Nigeria. He assured the people of the readiness of his committee to deliver on the assignment.

