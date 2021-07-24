Metro & Crime

Lagos LG polls: Election materials arrive Orile-Agege

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)
  • Elections yet to start at Ifako-Ijaiye LG

 

Anayo Ezugwu

 

Election materials for the local government elections in the state have arrived at polling stations 07, 08 and 09, Ward E Oyewole Primary School in Orile Agege LCDA.

The officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral  Commission (LASIEC) and security agents have arrived the units and have set up to begin accreditation and voting simultaneously.

It is expected that there will be a low turnout as many Lagosians already believed that the election is a one-horse race.

Meanwhile, despite the assurance of the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd) that local government elections in the state will begin by 8 am, election officers were yet to report to duty in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area as at this time.

In some of the polling units visited by our correspondent in the council area by 9 am, some electorates were seen waiting for the officers.

For instance, in most polling units around Ajuwon area of the local government, some residents were sited waiting for the LASIEC officials. One of them who identified himself as Abiodun is warned that there is no sign to show that the election will hold in this polling unit.

He said: “This is almost 9 am and the officials are not here. There is nothing to show that election will hold here today.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) party agent who identified himself as Wole said the electoral materials and LASIEC officials are on their way.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara: We haven’t opened our schools to Muslim students wearing hijab – ECWA

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Authorities of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) have refuted allegations making the rounds that they have conceded to the directive of the Kwara State government to allow the use of hijab in their schools, with particular reference to ECWA schools located in Oja-Iya, Ilorin, the state capital. They condemned […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo court sentences truck driver to death over murder of boss’ wife

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan An Oyo State High Court sitting in Oyo town, has sentenced a truck driver, Adeyemi Morenikeji, 37, to death over the killing of Mrs. Racheal Ayanwale, wife of his former boss. Following his trial and consideration of plethora of evidence preferred against him, Justice Adeeyo found Morenikeji guilty of the offence […]
Metro & Crime

Bello swears in new Kogi Chief Judge

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kogi State Government has inaugurated Justice Henry Olusuyi as the Chief Judge of the state. The swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital. Justice Oluseyi was sworn in at 10:35 am after taking his Oath of Office. In attendance were Governor Yahaya Bello, the state Deputy Governor, Edward Onaja; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica