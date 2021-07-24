Lagos LG polls: Election materials arrive Orile-Agege

Elections yet to start at Ifako-Ijaiye LG

Anayo Ezugwu

Election materials for the local government elections in the state have arrived at polling stations 07, 08 and 09, Ward E Oyewole Primary School in Orile Agege LCDA.

The officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and security agents have arrived the units and have set up to begin accreditation and voting simultaneously.

It is expected that there will be a low turnout as many Lagosians already believed that the election is a one-horse race.

Meanwhile, despite the assurance of the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd) that local government elections in the state will begin by 8 am, election officers were yet to report to duty in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area as at this time.

In some of the polling units visited by our correspondent in the council area by 9 am, some electorates were seen waiting for the officers.

For instance, in most polling units around Ajuwon area of the local government, some residents were sited waiting for the LASIEC officials. One of them who identified himself as Abiodun is warned that there is no sign to show that the election will hold in this polling unit.

He said: “This is almost 9 am and the officials are not here. There is nothing to show that election will hold here today.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) party agent who identified himself as Wole said the electoral materials and LASIEC officials are on their way.

