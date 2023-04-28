Lagos lists Awori Day Cultural Festival on event calendar

Awori Day Cultural Festival has received a boost with the official recognition accorded it by the Lagos State government, which has listed the cultural event on its tourism calendar. It would be recalled that the cultural festival, which is the brain child of Awori Tourism, a body headed by Prince Femi Fadina and supported by some of the notable groups of Awori extraction, including their traditional rulers, made its debut on the cultural space last year with sponsorship from the Lagos State government. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, including the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, were among the state officials that attended the event, heralding its presence on the Lagos scene.

In a statement released by Awori Tourism, the state government was commended for this development, noting, ‘‘this move highlights the festival’s significance in celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Awori people and promoting unity among the diverse communities in Lagos State. ‘‘The Awori Day Cultural Festival is a highly anticipated annual event that showcases the unique traditions, customs, and values of the Awori people. The festival provides an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate their culture, showcase their traditions dating back to 1200, and honour their past patriots.’’ It further stated that, ‘‘last year’s festival was a spectacular display of colourful and classy performances, adding glamour to tradition. Lagosians are looking forward to the upcoming festival in December. The Lagos State government recognises the importance of cultural heritage in promoting social cohesion and national identity. ‘‘By including the Awori Day Cultural Festival in its calendar of events, the government aims to encourage greater participation and promote a better understanding and appreciation of the Awori culture.’’ Speaking on this, Akinbile-Yusuf, said, “we are proud to include the Awori Day Cultural Festival in our calendar of events. This festival has become an important part of Lagos State’s cultural heritage, and we are committed to supporting and promoting it.