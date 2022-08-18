News

Lagos LP: Adebanjo reconciles Rhodes-Vivour, Salvador

Posted on

Ahead of the 2023 election, the leader of the Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has resolved the leadership crisis in the Lagos State chapter of Labour Party. Adebanjo also reconciled Moshood Salvador and Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, among other aggrieved members. The elder statesman and other party members in a meeting in Lagos prevailed on Salvador to drop his planned move to challenge the outcome of the substitution primary election of the party.

At the end of the meeting, Salvador reportedly accepted to run for Senate in the Lagos West constituency and promised to work with the party for the victory of Rhodes-Vivour in the 2023 governorship election. Salvador has also confirmed that he has accepted to run as the Lagos-West senatorial candidate of the Lagos Party. The former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had joined Labour Party to fly their flag as the governorship candidate before Rhodes-Vivour decided to challenge him for the ticket.

 

Our Reporters

