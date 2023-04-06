Lagos LP Backs Abure, Suspends Ex-Chairman, Others Over Anti-Party Activities

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has thrown its weight behind the embattled National Chairman of the party, Mr Julius Abure.

This is coming just as the party in the state announced the suspension of its immediate state Chairman, Mr Kayode Salako, and six other members whom it accused of engaging in anti-party activities.

Addressing the media on the outcome of a meeting of the state executive working committee of the party in Lagos on Thursday, the state secretary of the party; Mr Sam Okpala stated that the current crisis within the party is being fuelled by those whom he described enemies within and outside the party.

Okpala stated that the crisis within the party is caused by those whom he accused of working to frustrate the various petitions of his party at the various tribunals across the country.

“The Labour Party in Lagos is solidly behind the National Chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure who has done excellently well in the last few months and the results are there for all to see. We have resolved to pass a vote of confidence in his leadership.

“The national chairman of the party has done well to prove skeptics wrong by turning our party around from what people consider a social media party to a winning machine and we deserve to support him and not rubbish him and other leaders of the party,” Okpala said.

He attributed the crisis to the antics of elements who are bent on distracting it from pursuing its case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, saying the Labour Party remains resolute in its desire to pursue its petition to a logical conclusion.

Those suspended indefinitely alongside Salako include a candidate of the party for Ikeja Federal Constituency, Mr. Mutiu Okunola, Moshood Salvador, Opeyemi Taiwo, Olumide Adesoyin, House of Representatives candidate for Ikeja, Mutiu Okunola, and Theodore Ezeunara.

