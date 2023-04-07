News

Lagos LP backs Abure, suspends ex-chairman, others

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has thrown its weight behind the embattled National Chairman of the party, Mr. Julius Abure. This is coming just as the party announced the suspension of its immediate chairman, Mr. Kayode Salako, and six other members it accused of engaging in anti-party activities. Addressing the media on the outcome of a meeting of the state executive working committee of the party in Lagos yesterday, the secretary of the party, Mr. Sam Okpala, said the crisis in the party is being fuelled by those he described as “enemies within and outside the party”.

He said: “The Labour Party in Lagos is solidly behind the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Julius Abure, who has done excellently well in the last few months and the results are there for all to see. “We have resolved to pass a vote of confidence in his leadership.

“The national chairman of the party has done well to prove skeptics wrong by turning our party around from what people consider a social media party to a winning machine and we deserve to support him and not rubbish him and other leaders of the party.” He attributed the crisis to the antics of elements who are bent on distracting it from pursuing its case at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, saying the LP remains resolute in its desire to pursue its petition to a logical conclusion. Those suspended indefinitely alongside Salako were a. Mutiu Okunola, Moshood Salvador, Opeyemi Taiwo, Olumide Adesoyin, Mutiu Okunola, and Theodore Ezeunara.

Our Reporters

