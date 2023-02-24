2023 Elections Politics

Lagos LP Raises Alarm Over Omission Of Party Logo From Ballot Papers

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo Comment(0)

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has raised the alarm over the omission of the party’s logo from the ballot paper supplied to the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Specifically, the party is crying foul over the omission of the party’s logo from all House of Reps ballot papers that were supplied to the state by the electoral umpire.

The development was confirmed to our correspondent on Friday by the Deputy State Chairman of the party, Mr Oswald Olatunbosun in a telephone chat.

When asked by our correspondent, Olatunbosun said, “Yes! The logo of our party for the ballot papers relating to election into all the House of Reps is missing.

“We addressed the media yesterday and as I speak to you now, our lawyers are engaging with the leadership of INEC in Abuja to address the issue.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Kwara APC chair condemns violent break-in by BOB at stakeholders’ meeting

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

…as police arrest persons linked to disruption of meeting Kwara State APC Caretaker Chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Sanmari has condemned the violent and needless break in upon the venue of the party’s stakeholders meeting by some loyalists of Information Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed led by former Chairman Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa. Addressing a news briefing on […]
Politics

Electoral Act’ll promote good governance –Rep Obidigwe

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

Ahead of the 2023 general election in the country, the lawmaker representing Anambra-East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe speaks to OKEY MADUFORO on the chances of his party the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in expanding its stronghold beyond Anambra State and benefits derivable from the amended Electoral Act     What was […]
Politics

Ondo APC primaries: 12 aspirants, one ticket

Posted on Author ADEWALE MOMOH

Twelve aspirants, including Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will today battle for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the October 10 election in Ondo State. ADEWALE MOMOH X-rays the 12 gladiators and their chances at the shadow poll     The political atmosphere in Ondo State could best be described as super-charged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica