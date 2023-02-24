Lagos LP Raises Alarm Over Omission Of Party Logo From Ballot Papers

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has raised the alarm over the omission of the party’s logo from the ballot paper supplied to the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Specifically, the party is crying foul over the omission of the party’s logo from all House of Reps ballot papers that were supplied to the state by the electoral umpire.

The development was confirmed to our correspondent on Friday by the Deputy State Chairman of the party, Mr Oswald Olatunbosun in a telephone chat.

When asked by our correspondent, Olatunbosun said, “Yes! The logo of our party for the ballot papers relating to election into all the House of Reps is missing.

“We addressed the media yesterday and as I speak to you now, our lawyers are engaging with the leadership of INEC in Abuja to address the issue.”

