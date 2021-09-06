Lagos Mainland Legacy Lions Club trains youth on cake making

Anayo Ezugwu

Lagos Mainland Legacy Lions Club International District 404B2 has trained 15 youth on cake making. The president of the club, Rukvwe Nwonye said the training would enable the participants to be independent and train others within their communities.

Speaking at the training in Lagos, Nwonye encouraged the participants to improve their skills after the training and always seek help from the club. She said the month of August was set aside for youth empowerment in the Lion Club International calendar which was why Lagos Mainland Legacy Lions Club is undertaking this programme.

She said: “We have 15 youths participating in the training. We can only encourage them that at the end of this training they should improve on this impactful skill and if anyone eventually starts their own bakery business after this and comes to us for help we can only do what we can for them since he/she is a beneficiary of this programme.

“I would advise and encourage our youth to try in every way to acquire one skill, with what is happening in our economy today, unemployment is on the high. The only way to survive is to be useful to yourself. There is a saying that goes, “acquire knowledge and create wealth.”

The facilitator, Managing Director of Oven Secret Bakery, Barbara Ndugbu said the company has plans to assist trainees by establishing a partnership with Lagos Mainland Legacy Lions Club to raise funds for a start-up.

“I also plan to carry out mentorship sessions with trainees who are willing and ready to kick-start their business.

“Empowering the youths can’t be overemphasized. There are lots of them with great talent and skill but they do not have the capacity to bring their dreams to reality. We need more access to grants and youth development training programmes. I will advise the government to look into youth empowerment and if possible, reach out to NGOs and clubs such as Lions Club International District 404B2 and support this movement as this would encourage other youths to find their calling and take advantage of training/skill acquisition opportunities,” she said.

