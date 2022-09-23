Metro & Crime

Lagos makes Lekki-Expressway promise

Yemi Olakitan

The Lagos State Government has reassured residents that the Lekki-Epe Expressway will be completed on schedule.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the state government advised motorists to follow the traffic signs on the construction site.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, said this Thursday after visiting the Awoyaya porton of the road with stakeholders such as Craneburg Construction and Lekki Estate Resident Association (LERSA) in response to the complaints regarding the ongoing construction work on the expressway (from Eleko to Abraham Adesanya).

Adeyoye stated that a shift in motorists and commuters’ attitude will contribute significantly to restoring order to the route.

According to her, the state government is aware of commuters and residents’ plight but is determined to deliver one kilometer per month on the 16-kilometer Phase II of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, which stretches from Eleko Junction to Abraham Adesanya. Phase I of the project stretches 18 kilometres from Eleko Junction to Epe and is 95 per cent complete.

 

