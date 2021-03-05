Metro & Crime

Lagos: Man sets dogs on female inspector

Injured policewoman hospitalised

Police have arrested a man, Adeyemi Abayomi, for allegedly unleashing his dogs on a female inspector who went to carry out an investigation in his house in Lagos State. The incident occurred on Tuesday about 11.30am, at 115, Itire Road, Surulere. It was learnt that a woman, Nneka Regina, lodged a complaint at the Surulere Division that Abayomi allegedly occupied her property at 115, Itire Road, Surulere and threatened her life.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the policewoman and her team were sent to invite the suspect, but he ordered his dogs to attack the police team. Adejobi said the dogs bit the female inspector and caused her body injuries.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has also reiterated his commitment to defending security personnel against attacks from individuals and groups while discharging their legitimate duties.” Odumosu ordered that Abayomi be arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba for investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s dogs have been picked up by the police Dog Section (K-9). The police chief, according to the PPRO, ordered the police medical team to monitor the treatment and health condition of the female inspector, who is recuperating. In a similar development, Odumosu ordered the arrest of two suspects, Louis Nwodi and Ismaila Salisu, for allegedly assaulting two Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials, Ganiya Ajose, a lady, and Adeyemi Lanre, at Ogunlana Street, Surulere. Nwodi and Salisu had reportedly disobeyed hand signals at the point and sped off but were forced to a halt when their Highlander SUV marked AAA 450 DD had a punctured tyre.

They were accosted by the officials but the suspects allegedly beat up the LASTMA officials. Odumosu directed that the suspects be charged to court. They were arraigned at Magistrates’ Court 2, Surulere for conspiracy, assault on public servant and malicious damage. The police chief also warned the general public to desist from attacking security and law enforcement agents while on duty as such “is tantamount to a criminal offense which is punishable under the law”.

