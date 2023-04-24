Lagos: Man Stabs Neighbour To Death Over Parking Space

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Tolulope Olowu, for allegedly stabbing a 33-year-Old man, Pablo to death over car parking.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer who confirmed the incident said the ugly occurrence happened on Saturday at about 10.00 p.m. at First Unity Estate in the Badore area of Ajah, Lagos.

According to him, the resident privy to the development said the 41-year-old suspect and the deceased had a heated argument over the parking of a vehicle on their street, Gbadamosi Street.

He said, in the process of arguing on the packing lot, Tolulope allegedly stabbed Pablo with a knife in the stomach, and he died on the spot,

“Teams of detectives from the division visited and photographed the scene. The corpse has been deposited at IDH Morgue, Yaba, for autopsy,” he said.

The PRO added that the suspect had been taken into custody with the exhibit of crime while an investigation is underway.