Sports

Lagos Marathon: 13-year-old girl wins brand new car

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

It was all smiles for the duo of Oyelade Sunday and Vera Yohanna Davou as they were officially handed their Kia Rio saloon cars having emerged winners in the 10km male and female races during the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Davou, a 13-year-old JSS three pupil of the Victory Academy High School, Jos surprised everyone and even herself to win this year’s 10km women’s race.

On his part, Oyebode, a fun runner and a student of United Anglican Methodist High School Ilesa revealed before coming to win Lagos, he had tried out at the 10km Abeokuta Road Race also sponsored by Access Bank but he finished then in distant ninth position.

Both teenagers were understandably over the moon as they were given their car keys and papers in the company of their guardians and coaches.

“I will even advise my friends to start training and running because I never expected I will be where I am now, I have just been training for one year and through the help of God and the Holy Spirit, I have won a race and a car,” Davou, who treks several kilometres to school daily, said as she posed for pictures with her new car.

For Oyebode, he is now more motivated than ever to take his athletics career even more seriously while he remains optimistic of going global sooner like his Kenyan idols in long-distance running.

“I hope to be a world champion one day, this car will motivate me to work even harder, I thank the organisers and the sponsors for this big prize,” the United Anglican Methodist High School student stated.

The CEO of Nilayo Sports Management company, Bukola Olopade, said he was delighted that the Lagos race is making huge impacts in the life of people and he thanked the sponsors; especially Kia Motors for coming through with the saloon cars for the winners.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Rohr lauds Simon’s permanent move to Nantes

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has praised Moses Simon’s permanent move to French side Nantes FC from the Spanish Premiere division side Levante. Rohr who managed Nantes back in 2009 is delighted that the explosive winger who joined his former side permanently would be given more playing time than he had at Levante. Moses was […]
Sports

Burnley end Liverpool’s 100 percent home record

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…as Norwich relegated, Watford close to surviving     B urnley on Saturday ended new champions Liverpool’s hopes of completing the season with a 100% Premier League home record thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s second-half equaliser.     Clarets striker Rodriguez swivelled and fired home from inside the box following a James Tarkowski header to reward […]
Sports

I brought what Martial and Rashford lack to United –Ighalo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Nigerian International Odion Ighalo says he is a different kind of striker to Manchester United teammates Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The 31-years-old has been impressive since joining Manchester United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on a loan deal in January. Ighalo has been able to make most of the opportunities given to him […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: