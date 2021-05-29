LAGOS MARRIOTT HOTEL IKEJA: A new vendor of luxury opens to public applaud

Marriott Hotels, the signature of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extra ordinary brands, last week made a grand entry to the Nigerian hospitality market, with the formal opening of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja. The hotel reflects the newest global design vision for Marriott Hotels, featuring sophisticated and intuitively designed spaces for today’s modern traveller, enabling guests to relax, work and find inspiration during their stay.

The formal opening of the new hotel, which has come to swell the Lagos hotel landscape, was as colourful as it could with high profile guests in attendance, including Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Jonathan Goodluck as well as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwunsi Ojaja II.

“We are excited to have opened the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, bringing Marriott Hotels’ transformed vision to Nigeria,” said the Area Vice President, Sub Saharan Africa, Marriott International, Volker Heiden, adding that: “Lagos is a vibrant and bustling city with much to see and do for leisure and business travellers. What better place to debut the Marriott Hotels brand in Nigeria with its thoughtful service and intuitive spaces that enable guests to be inspired during their stay.”

He expressed delight over the prospect of the new hotel: “We are excited to welcome local residents and travellers to our inspiring space and look forward to creating experiences that nurture their creativity,’’ he said. Speaking further, Rensburg said: “Guests at Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja will be able to free themselves of distractions when they step into our hotel, allowing them to focus solely on being the best they can be. “Every client of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja is set for an unimaginable premium experience like never before. We assure them of world-class hospitality, super customer satisfaction and royalty treatment. Frequent travellers who have points using the Marriott Hotels franchise globally can also redeem their points here in Nigeria too. We have an in-club system for our premium members located on the first floor of the hotel.

“The unique selling propositions of this hotel are the various amazing products we offer our clients which are non-existent in the country’s hospitality industry. The security of our guests is very paramount to us and that is why every door and window in the facility is bomb-proof. Our pricing is also very commensurate with the quality that we offer.”

Also speaking on the new hotel, the Managing Director, Mac-Folly Hospitality Limited, the SIFAX Group’s hospitality subsidiary, Chike Ogeah, applauded the Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, for bankrolling the multi-billion naira investment, adding that his vision of a premium hospitality business in Lagos has manifested through the new hotel. He said: “The building of this hotel took us six years. We took our time to tastefully select all the materials and equipment that were used in order to serve our clients the best.

As a man that has travelled all over the world and experienced first-hand hospitality at its peak, our Chairman, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, decided to build this hotel in Nigeria in order to promote the hospitality and tourism industry in Lagos and provide opportunities to further improve the economy.”

Facilities/services

The hotel boasts amazing facilities and offers services befitting the brand, featuring 206 guestrooms and 44 suites, each with expansive views of the city. The spacious guestrooms are thoughtfully designed with con-temporary décor and intuitive inroom amenities. Natural colours, crisp lines, purposeful lighting and comfortable bedding, creating an intimate and peaceful space for guests to get into their best headspace for success. Deluxe walk-in showers and spa-like lighting complete the relaxed experience throughout the room.

In line with Marriott Hotels’ newest global design strategy, local accents, add a sense of peace to the sleek aesthetic. Open work spaces allow for flexibility to connect anytime. The Greatroom at the heart of the hotel blends modern elements with local touches inspired by Nigeria’s rich heritage and traditional crafts. The multi-use space is designed for guest to socialise, relax and work. The M Club is an exclusive space reserved for elite members and club paying guests and provides complimentary breakfast, evening drinks, hors d’oeuvres and premium beverages throughout the day.

It also offers the brand’s signature Mind Menu, a selection of delicious snacks and beverages with active ingredients to enhance mind and body. Accessible 24 hours a day, the M Club provides free Wi-Fi, printing services and power supplies to ensure uninterrupted productivity for business travellers. Other facilities and services include: Spa and treatment room, offering rejuvenating and restorative treatments, steam rooms and saunas; Fully equipped fitness centre, offering guests complimentary fitness classes among others; outdoor pool; 1,380 square metres of sophisticated event space, boasting the largest ballroom in Ikeja; and fine dining at its The Azure Grill Restaurant, with stunning views of the pool terrace; The WAKAME, offering Asian-fusion cuisine originating from China, Japan, Thailand and Northern Indian; and The Koriko & Cois, an all-day dining buffet restaurant.

The Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja typifies everything that has to do with premium hospitality service in Lagos. The N45 billion property is owned by SIFAX Group, a conglomerate with investments in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy and beyond.

