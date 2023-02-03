Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja adds Bar at Wakame to offerings

Travel & Tourism

Foodies and connoisseurs of Asian gastronomy now have their taste buds boosted with additional offerings as Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja’s popular Wakame, which is known for its unrivaled and authentic Asian dining experience, added Bar at Wakame to its rich and vast offerings for the delight of visitors. The new bar, which is located within the Wakame Asian Kitchen and Grill, features an attractive and contemporary design with impeccable service that the restaurant is well known for. According to the hotel management, the new bar; ‘‘is purposefully designed to reflect your lifestyle and ensure you have the best experience whenever you visit.

The restaurant’s décor is contemporary, elegant yet functional for chilling with friends and dancing the night away.’’ The General Manager of the hotel, Aditya Chacko, said at the formal opening ceremony that; “We are extremely thrilled today at the opportunity to deliver this addition to the Wakame Restaurant and the hotel as a whole. This new inclusion will cater to our customers who like a place to relax, catch up with friends, and enjoy good music, tasty dishes and fine beverages. ‘‘We cannot wait to open our doors to welcome both local and international guests to become patrons at the Bar at Wakame. We believe that this new addition of the bar will strategically complement our hotel in line with delivering very distinct brand experiences.

savour a variety of refreshing cocktails from the bar mixologists; an extensive wine and spirits menu plus entertainment from our in-house DJ will also be offered to ensure that all our patrons needs are catered to. ‘‘We look forward to delivering enriching and elevated bar experiences to our inventive class of customers.’’ He promised that the Bar at Wakame will deliver warm and professional service tailored to the hotel’s brand name and promise. It operating hours are between 12pm and 1am – Thursday to Sunday and between 12pm and 10.30pm – Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

