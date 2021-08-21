Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja names Rensburg as general manager

Weeks into its operation, the newly opened Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja has announced the appointment of Rudi Janse Van Rensburg as its general manager. Rensburg is an experienced and widely traveller with about 19 years of tour of duty in the hospitality sector, 13 of those years spent as general manager across hotels and resorts in Africa. After spending so many years with Protea in South Africa, Rensburg has taken on the challenge of exploring Nigeria where he has manage and grow many hotels since 2003. He was at different times the general manager of Protea Hotels Nike Lake Resort, Enugu (2005-2007), Protea Hotel Asokoro Abuja (2007 to 2015) and African Pride Avalon Hotel & Spa, Lagos. In 2016, Rensburg and his team opened the Renaissance Lagos Ikeja Hotel where he remained till October 2017. He has since been consulting for the owners of the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja prior to his appointment as the hotel general manager. He is married to Sandy and has two children. Rensburg was named General Manager of the Year in 2009.

Like this: Like Loading...