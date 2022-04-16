Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja patrons

Travel & Tourism

The Ikeja – based Lagos is this Easter period reinforcing its position as choice venue for international and local travellers looking to savour uniquely curated dining experiences, as its acclaimed world class chef, Bishnu Khatri, delights diners with authentic Indian cuisine at Wakame Restaurant. The General Manager of the Hotel, Rudi Janse Van Rensburg, said: ’’Since opening our Asian specialty restaurant–Wakame; our venue with its unique offerings and semi-open kitchen, has established its position as a specialty cooking restaurant.

‘‘Our Chefs De Cuisine are passionately busy each day with varieties of traditional Asian blended cuisine, which include Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Northern Indian recipes. “A visit to Wakame Restaurant will open up your palate and unlock a new and inspirational perspective on Asian food. Your journey would begin with an eye opening appreciation of the restaurant’s décor with its style inspiration from the rich and beautiful mosaic designs reminiscent of traditional Asian settings.

You then become awakened to the aroma of jasmine and spice surrounding the pleasant clatter of pots and pans; excitingly signaling your meal. “In all, with Indian cuisine, it’s more about the experience around the preparation and the collective style of sharing the dish; which makes it one of the best for bonding with family and friends. ‘‘Taking this all into consideration; Chef Bishnu Khatri is definitely a valued addition and fulfills this aspect of our Wakame Restaurant gastronomy.

The culinary talent who enjoys cooking tandoori kebabs, world famous chicken biryani and a variety of authentic Indian regional curries is equally proven to deliver the best naan, tandoori, biryani and curries you will ever taste. “Wakame Restaurant is inspired by the concept of Asian cuisine and our customers have been privy to our use of only the freshest ingredients around world class culinary equipment. I am therefore excited about the elevated offerings and experience that chef Bishnu will deliver to our customers. ‘‘In line with Wakame Restaurant’s service culture; our Chef de Cuisine- Bishnu and his team will deliver inspiring menus from the Robata Grill, Crispy Duck Oven, Wok and Tandoor Oven.

 

