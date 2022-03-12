Travel & Tourism

Lagos Marriott Hotel lifts Wakame Restaurant with Chef Saiful’s expertise

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja has improved the dining experience of guests with the addition of a Malaysian chef, Saiful Mizan, to spice the hotel’s Wakame Restaurant offers. According to the General Manager of the hotel, Rudi Janse Van Rensburg: “Saifulis a Malaysian born Asian food expert; brought up in “Perak” North region of Malaysia.

The Asian cuisine pro arrives with 16 years of experience and over five years working in different regions of east, west and south Malaysia. ‘‘He had further up in his career; gained considerable knowledge of Pan – Asian cuisine from stints in different parts of the world such as the Maldives, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Iraq where he worked with various national and international organisations. Chef Saiful’s epicurean manner propels him to enjoy Asian style cooking with “Wok style chili crab” as his signature dish.

This elevated menu consist crabs and spicy sauce flavoured with fresh Asian herbs. His all-time favourite dish is “Buttered Prawns” which he loves to offer to his teeming guests as “chef’s special.” Chef Saiful special delight is; “a delicious South Asian Chinese dish called “Hainase chicken rice” and occasionally a “Beef Rendang” with coconut rice alongside sambal for all friends who wish to visit”.

The chef describes his cooking style as a sophisticated balance between innovation and an inspired deference for the finest ingredients. His ultimate goal is to consistently inspire Wakame guests as they enjoy a broad combination of flavours and textures to spark a new and soul lifting appreciation of fine cuisine.

According to him: “Wakame Restaurant is inspired by Asian cuisine and uses only the freshest ingredients around world class culinary equipment. As a specialty Wakame chef, I am passionate about the opportunity the restaurant will provide me to lend my expertise. ‘‘Our customers should expect to savour a variety of wholesome, fresh and delicious menu items such as my ginger beef noodles with vegetable slaw and soft fried eggs as part of the traditional Asian blended cuisine which the restaurant offers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Amachree condoles with family, tourism stakeholders on death of FTAN president

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has expressed his condolences to the family of the President Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the late Alhaji Rabo Sale Kareem and FTAN over the death of the FTAN’s president. Amachree described the death of Rabo as a shocking, and personal loss, having known him for […]
Travel & Tourism

Zambia opens travel borders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Zambia has joined the ranks of countries in the world that have lifted restrictions on travels, with the official opening of its borders to foreign nationals. However, the issuance of tourist visas has been put on hold by the government until further notice. While the entrance to the country through non-tourist visas is subject to […]
Travel & Tourism

AKWAABA 2020 to highlight youth tourism, MICE role in African tourism

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

With the ‘new normal’ dictating the way of life due to the impact of COVID – 19, the organizers of the annual travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition event, Akwaaba African Travel Market, is adopting to the situation as its has announced the hosting of the event with some forms of modification. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica