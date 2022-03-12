Lagos Marriott Hotel lifts Wakame Restaurant with Chef Saiful’s expertise

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja has improved the dining experience of guests with the addition of a Malaysian chef, Saiful Mizan, to spice the hotel’s Wakame Restaurant offers. According to the General Manager of the hotel, Rudi Janse Van Rensburg: “Saifulis a Malaysian born Asian food expert; brought up in “Perak” North region of Malaysia.

The Asian cuisine pro arrives with 16 years of experience and over five years working in different regions of east, west and south Malaysia. ‘‘He had further up in his career; gained considerable knowledge of Pan – Asian cuisine from stints in different parts of the world such as the Maldives, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Iraq where he worked with various national and international organisations. Chef Saiful’s epicurean manner propels him to enjoy Asian style cooking with “Wok style chili crab” as his signature dish.

This elevated menu consist crabs and spicy sauce flavoured with fresh Asian herbs. His all-time favourite dish is “Buttered Prawns” which he loves to offer to his teeming guests as “chef’s special.” Chef Saiful special delight is; “a delicious South Asian Chinese dish called “Hainase chicken rice” and occasionally a “Beef Rendang” with coconut rice alongside sambal for all friends who wish to visit”.

The chef describes his cooking style as a sophisticated balance between innovation and an inspired deference for the finest ingredients. His ultimate goal is to consistently inspire Wakame guests as they enjoy a broad combination of flavours and textures to spark a new and soul lifting appreciation of fine cuisine.

According to him: “Wakame Restaurant is inspired by Asian cuisine and uses only the freshest ingredients around world class culinary equipment. As a specialty Wakame chef, I am passionate about the opportunity the restaurant will provide me to lend my expertise. ‘‘Our customers should expect to savour a variety of wholesome, fresh and delicious menu items such as my ginger beef noodles with vegetable slaw and soft fried eggs as part of the traditional Asian blended cuisine which the restaurant offers.

