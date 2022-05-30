Politics

Lagos medical doctor, Adedayo, defeats incumbent, wins APC Rep ticket

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Lagos doctor, Adesola Adedayo a.k.a JimSam, has been declared the winner of All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Apapa Federal Constituency.

The founder of the popular JimSam Hospital, in Apapa-Iganmu defeated the incumbent, Hon. Muftau Egberongbe, who was seeking another term.

In the result declared by the Returning Officer, Hon. Muniru Akeem, a former member of the House of Representatives from Oshodi Federal Constituency, Adedayo polled 25 votes, to Egberongbe’s 24.

A total of 49 delegates were accredited for the exercise, conducted on Friday.

Adedayo and Egberongbe were the only contestants in the exercise.

The result of the shadow poll had been submitted to the party by the Returning Officer.

Adedayo is a two-term Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Authority (LCDA).

He lost his first bid for the House of Representatives ticket on the governing party, to the outgoing incumbent, before defeating him, in their rematch.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

APGA ‘ll give aspirants level-playing field in Anambra – Obiokoye

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Barrister Ifeatu Obiokoye is a Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Political Matters. In this interview, he speaks on the chances of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in retaining power in the state ahead of the governorship election in November. Okey Maduforo reports The social media is abuzz that Prof […]
Politics

2023: Let’s approach elections as a unit – APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has charged members to approach the 2023 general elections as a unit. The Committee noted that it is difficult to manage a nuclear family, let alone a party as big as the APC. Speaking at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja on Wednesday while […]
Politics

JUST IN: Female lecturer wins Plateau South by-election, defeats former Speaker

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) has declared a Professor of French from University of Jos and the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nora Daduut winner of the Plateau South Senatorial District by-election conducted on Saturday. The senatorial seat had become vacant following the death of Senator Ignatius […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica