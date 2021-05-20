Metro & Crime

Lagos Mobile Courts convict 62,477 offenders – Commissioner

At least 62,477 offenders arrested and arraigned before Lagos State Mobile Courts were convicted in the last one year. The state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), disclosed this yesterday while giving an account of his stewardship from April 2020 to April 2021 during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice. Onigbanjo noted that during the period under review, 62,477 people had faced the law over various traffic offences such as the use of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, street trading, driving against traffic, wilful obstruction as well as violation of the COVID-19 regulations.

He said: “The Mobile Courts sit on Saturdays at different locations across the state and deal largely with violators of COVID-19 regulations.” The commissioner said the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) also issued 954 Legal Advice during the same period. He added: “The DPP is currently prosecuting 1,860 cases at the High Courts and Magistrate Courts including 10 offenders who have been so far charged over attacks on officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA). “The Community Service Unit of the DPP, during the review period (April 2020 – April 2021), also supervised 557 community service sentences.”

“The community service sentences were for street trading, loitering, fighting and environmental offences.” The Attorney-General noted that the Directorate of Civil Litigation had obtained 18 rulings and 34 judgments in favour of the government.

