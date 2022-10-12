Lagos monarch disowns wife over SDP deputy guber ticket

The Oloja of Epeland Oba Kamoroudeen Animashaun has dissociated himself from the nomination of his wife, Olori Morenike Abeni Animashaun, as the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In a statement, he said his wife neither discussed her political aspirations with him nor got his consent before accepting the ticket.

Animashaun said: “I wish to aver for the avoidance of doubt, that she has never discussed with me her aspiration to contest for the office of deputy governor nor have I given her my consent to run for any elective office in the first place.” The traditional ruler said by virtue of his membership in the Lagos State Traditional Rulers Council he is expected to support the government of the day in its bid to deliver a dividend of democracy to his people rather than getting involved in partisan politics.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...