News

Lagos monarch disowns wife over SDP deputy guber ticket

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Oloja of Epeland Oba Kamoroudeen Animashaun has dissociated himself from the nomination of his wife, Olori Morenike Abeni Animashaun, as the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In a statement, he said his wife neither discussed her political aspirations with him nor got his consent before accepting the ticket.

Animashaun said: “I wish to aver for the avoidance of doubt, that she has never discussed with me her aspiration to contest for the office of deputy governor nor have I given her my consent to run for any elective office in the first place.” The traditional ruler said by virtue of his membership in the Lagos State Traditional Rulers Council he is expected to support the government of the day in its bid to deliver a dividend of democracy to his people rather than getting involved in partisan politics.

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

Step up local production of arms, Osinbajo tells military

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told the military to increase local production of arms for its use in the fight against terrorists, bandits and kidnappers in the country. This came as he called on the institution and other securityagenciestobeproactiveandbemilesaheadof the criminals. Speaking at a virtual interaction after receiving a presentation on “Defence Transformation and NationalSecurity: […]
News

Ebonyi: Unending cult war, killings

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

It has been cult wars and killings in different parts of Ebonyi State in the past one week with many lives lost. UCHENNA INYA reports Since the past one week, Ebonyi State, which used to be very peaceful has been turned to a zone of cult war and killings by two rival cult groups. They […]
News

DJ CUPPY, JUMOKE ODETOLA, JOSHUA ALADE, OTHERS CHAMPION LAGOS SDGS YOUTH ALLIANCE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

International DJ and producer Florence ‘Cuppy’ Otedola is among notable young Nigerian development enthusiasts leading the Lagos SDGs Youth Alliance network. This was announced early this week by the Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment as part of her commitment towards mobilising opportunities to advance and scale up innovative solutions in the […]

