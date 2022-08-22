Lagos Monarch to Nigerians: Be good citizens

Olu Epe of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, has appealed to Nigerian leaders and followers to be resolute in showing brotherliness, living exemplarily and shunning all forms of evil.

He said the hardship in the country should not be an excuse for individuals to perpetuate evil.

While asking followers to follow well, he also urged leaders to lead well, and ensure they use their positions to better the lives of the citizenry and the nation instead of engaging inself-aggrandizement.

The traditional ruler gave the counsel over the weekend at a briefing held in his palace in Epe to commemorate the beginning of this year’s Epe Kayokayo Festival, which has its roots dated back to 1851 when Kosoko journeyed to Epe from Lagos,

In his response to a question from New Telegraph, Adewale through Coordinator of the Epe Kayokayo Festival, Otunba Gbenga Abass, stated:”The task of nation building is a collaborative effort between the leaders and followers.

“You cannot be a good leader if you cannot be a good follower. When the follwership is rotten then of course the leadership will be rotten.If we want a better Nigeria let us make up our minds to be better Nigerians.

“We understand that things are rough in this country. Just because it is doesn’t mean you have to steal or become a terrorist. So if we want a better country, every one of us, the leaders and the followers would have to come together and do the right things.”

On the 2023 General Elections, Oba Adewale also advised the electorates to vote wisely instead of selling their votes.

He added:”It is a reality. I’m telling the truth. During the election, there are the people that will collect money from the politicians. Some will give you a thousand naira, for you to sell your votes instead of you voting rightly.In essence we all have roles to play in the peace and prosperity of this nation.”

As part of activities to mark the festival there will be novelty march tomorrow, Monday August 22, daily lightening of ‘Etulu’ at the waterfront, prayers, live performances, e.t.c, the 85 years old traditional ruler added.

